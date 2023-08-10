Man wanted in pair of Mall of NH thefts

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Francisco De Jesus, 30, of Manchester (no set address) in connection with two theft incidents at the Mall of New Hampshire.

The most recent incident dates back to June 21, 2023, when he allegedly stole numerous items from Macy’s and struggled with a loss prevention employee who confronted him.

A month earlier, on May 30, 2023, he reportedly stole an expensive pair of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in the mall.

De Jesus has active Manchester warrants for robbery and shoplifting (two priors) and two electronic bench warrants.

De Jesus has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2016. He has numerous felony convictions, including multiple thefts, drug possession, receiving stolen property, and falsifying evidence, as well as pending cases.

If you have information about De Jesus’s whereabouts, please call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip on the Manchester Crimeline at 603- 624-4040.