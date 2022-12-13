Man wanted in burglary of Hanover Street business arrested in connection to weekend armed robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted in connection with the September burglary at Beeze Tees on Hanover Street was arrested Monday after police sought him out in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at Queen City Market.

Jonathan Santiago Martinez, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Dec. 12 after a warrant for his arrest was issued for the armed robbery the night before.

On Dec. 11 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to Queen City Market, 31 Elm St., where the clerk told police that a man walked behind the counter, pulled out a long kitchen knife and pointed it at him. The clerk ran from the store, but when he returned he found that the ATM and cash register were destroyed and a number of items, including two phones, cigarettes and cash, were missing.

Detectives, through their investigation, were able to identify Santiago Martinez as a suspect. A warrant was issued and police were able to locate and arrest him. He was charged with armed robbery and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Santiago-Martinez was also wanted in connection with a September burglary at Beeze Tees on Elm St. In that incident, the manager opened the store to find substantial damage throughout the business and numerous items and cash stolen. In that case Santiago-Martinez faces charges of felony burglary and theft by unauthorized taking.

He was expected to be arraigned Tuesday on all charges in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.