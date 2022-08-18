Man wanted in connection with ‘violent assault’ on Aug. 18

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively searching for Drew Fortier, 26, who is wanted for first degree assault after a violent incident that occurred early Thursday in the City’s south end.

Fortier is considered to be very dangerous and is believed to be suffering from mental health issues.

Fortier is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds. He was last seen on foot in the area of Weston Roadd around 3 a.m. Aug. 18.

If Fortier is seen, please do not approach him and call 911 immediately.