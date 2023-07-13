Man wanted in connection with shooting incident on Front Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot at a residence on Front Street Wednesday afternoon, and the man identified as the shooter is wanted by police.

On July 12, 2023, at approximately 2:58 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 389 Front St. after receiving a 911 call for a subject that was struck by gunfire.

Arriving officers were met by a Manchester resident who was sitting on the steps and indicated that he sustained a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police, with guns drawn, moved a cruiser close to the victim, a 34-year-old male, and evacuated the man from the steps to an ambulance which was standing by.

Front Street was closed down due to the fact the shooter hadn’t been located and several people refused to exit the house which is well known to police and has had previous SWAT incidents involving standoffs

The man was transported to Catholic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the foot.

SWAT responded to the scene with additional personnel and equipment including a robot which was used to make entry into the house. Shortly after the robot made entry a few females exited the house.

Police with guns drawn then entered the house accompanied by a K9. Shortly after additional people exited the house and were detained in a safe area away from the house.

All subjects involved have been identified and known to each other.

Police identified the alleged shooter as Anthony Barahona, 26. He is wanted for first-degree assault and reckless conduct charges.

Barahona was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. The gun has not been recovered, so police say Barahona should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Anthony Barahona is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also provide an anonymous tip through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.