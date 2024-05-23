Man wanted in connection with NYC murder arrested after search of Cedar Street residence

MANCHESTER, NH – Several law enforcement agencies converged on a Cedar Street address Wednesday and arrested a suspect wanted for murder in New York.
Jeremy Amadiz, 23, wanted as a suspect in connection with a murder in New York City, was arrested. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly said the arrest was the culmination of two months of excellent police work done by lead investigator, Deputy Shane Beauchemin.
A search warrant was issued based on information gathered. The Manchester Police Department SWAT executed the search warrant at 309 Cedar Street.
Amadiz was located during the search and is being held as a fugitive from justice and was set to be arraigned Thursday at the 9th Circuit- District Division Manchester. A loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs were seized by deputies while executing a subsequent search warrant for the apartment. It is anticipated that additional charges will be filed against Amadiz.
Two others, Kelly Johns, 33, and Benny Amadiz, 46, were also arrested as a result of the investigation.
Johns was arrested on a warrant from the Manchester Police Department for armed robbery and first-degree assault. Amadiz was arrested on two warrants issued by the Hillsborough County Superior Court for failing to appear in court on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled drug and breech of bail.
The Manchester Police Department, NH Department of Corrections Probation/Parole, United States Marshals Service and the US Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with this fugitive apprehension operation.
Sheriff Connelly thanked the assisting agencies and went on to say that this operation is yet another example of the level of cooperation and partnership between local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire. These partnerships allow for investigations and operations like this to be carried out in a seamless fashion, all in an effort to get dangerous people off of the streets, Connelly said.
Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!
About this Author
Jeffrey Hastings
Jeffrey Hastings is a freelance photojournalist and runs Manchester Information community Facebook page.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.