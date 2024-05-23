Man wanted in connection with NYC murder arrested after search of Cedar Street residence

Jeremy Amadiz, 23, inside the police van, was wanted as a suspect in connection with a murder in New York City. He was arrested May 22, 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Several law enforcement agencies converged on a Cedar Street address Wednesday and arrested a suspect wanted for murder in New York.

Jeremy Amadiz, 23, wanted as a suspect in connection with a murder in New York City, was arrested. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chris Connelly said the arrest was the culmination of two months of excellent police work done by lead investigator, Deputy Shane Beauchemin.
A search warrant was issued based on information gathered. The Manchester Police Department SWAT executed the search warrant at 309 Cedar Street.
Amadiz was located during the search and is being held as a fugitive from justice and was set to be arraigned Thursday at the 9th Circuit- District Division Manchester. A loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs were seized by deputies while executing a subsequent search warrant for the apartment. It is anticipated that additional charges will be filed against Amadiz.
Two others, Kelly Johns, 33, and Benny Amadiz, 46, were also arrested as a result of the investigation.
Manchester SWAT as seen on Cedar Street May 22, 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Johns was arrested on a warrant from the Manchester Police Department for armed robbery and first-degree assault.  Amadiz was arrested on two warrants issued by the Hillsborough County Superior Court for failing to appear in court on the underlying charges of possession of a controlled drug and breech of bail.

The Manchester Police Department, NH Department of Corrections Probation/Parole, United States Marshals Service and the US Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with this fugitive apprehension operation.

Sheriff Connelly thanked the assisting agencies and went on to say that this operation is yet another example of the level of cooperation and partnership between local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire. These partnerships allow for investigations and operations like this to be carried out in a seamless fashion, all in an effort to get dangerous people off of the streets, Connelly said.

