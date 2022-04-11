Man wanted in connection with March shooting on Orange Street arrested in Concord

MANCHESTER, NH – An arrest was made Saturday in the March 21 shooting incident on Orange Street that left one man seriously injured and resulted in a dog shot and killed.

On April 9, 2022, Manchester Police with the assistance of Concord Police, the Central NH Regional SWAT team and the US Marshal Service arrested Marcos Nieves, 45, in connection with a shooting that took place last month in Manchester.

On March 21, 2022, police responded to 137 Orange St. for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers located a deceased dog and multiple shell cases inside the apartment.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that a man known to the victims forced his way into the apartment. Almost immediately he began shooting and in the process, a dog was shot and killed.

When the shooting began a man inside the apartment tried to escape and ultimately dove through a second-floor glass window, suffering serious injuries.

Nieves was identified by police as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was located Saturday in Concord.

Nieves faces multiple felony charges including burglary, criminal threatening, 3 counts of reckless conduct, armed career criminal, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and animal cruelty.

Police were assisted by Concord Police, the Central NH Regional SWAT team and the US Marshal Service and credit the collaborative efforts as instrumental in bringing moving this open case to a conclusion.