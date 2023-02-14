Man wanted in connection with January assault and child endangerment arrested in Maine

MANCHESTER, NH – Kevin Voisine of Manchester has been arrested in connection with an assault as well as endangering a child.

This arrest stems back to a January 26, 2023 incident at a Varney Street address. On that date, police located a woman who had been assaulted and reported that the assailant had taken her 5-month-old child.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Voisine and learned that he had been at several addresses on the west side of the city. After a significant search, police located the car Voisine had been driving at a Bismark Street address, and the child was found inside the building. The child was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Voisine was arrested in Maine last week, charged with fugitive from justice stemming from the incident in Manchester, and released on cash bail.

Voisine returned to Manchester where he was arrested again on February 12.

Voisine faces charges of second-degree assault (2 counts) and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 14 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.