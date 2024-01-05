Man wanted in connection with Dec. deadly Lowell Street assault arrested in Virginia

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man wanted in connection with a deadly assault last month was arrested in Richmond, VA, and is now back in New Hampshire. Akim Alleyne, 33, was arrested late last month and brought back to Manchester Jan. 4, 2024.

On December 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Domino’s Pizza at 212 Lowell Street for a reported fight.

Arriving officers located an unconscious man on the sidewalk and immediately began to give him medical aid. The man, identified as Te-Jay Thomas, 46, of Manchester, was taken to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told police Thomas and another man, later identified as Alleyne, were arguing near Domino’s. While arguing, witnesses reported that Alleyne knocked Thomas down and assaulted him on the sidewalk. As witnesses called 9-1-1, Alleyne walked away. He returned briefly before leaving again.

Alleyne is charged with manslaughter and habitual offender for the Dec 7 incident, and he also had warrants for burglary and stalking stemming from an October incident. At the time of the deadly assault Alleyne was on probation for a burglary that occurred in June.