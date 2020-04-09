Man wanted in connection with 2 burglaries at Elm Street Mobil/Dunkin Donuts

MANCHESTER, NH — There is an active arrest warrant for David Lang of Manchester charging him with burglary. Lang is believed to have broken into the Mobil gas station/Dunkin Donuts at 1602 Elm Street twice between 11:45 p.m. and 4 a.m. (April 8 and 9, 2020).

Employees noticed things out of order when they arrived at the store early Thursday morning. Registers had been ransacked and cash and cigarettes stolen. Police were able to look at both businesses’ surveillance video and saw a man inside the building shortly before midnight. About four hours later, around 4 a.m., video shows the same man and another individual in the store and taking more items.

The suspect who showed up twice met the description of David Lang, 46, who on March 30, 2020, was arrested by Manchester Police for breaking into Central High School. He was released on PR bail. Along with the burglary charge, Lang also now faces a violation of bail charge due to his recent arrest.

If you have any information as to where Lang is, or who the other man may be, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.