Man wanted for March shooting on Chestnut Street arrested by U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico

MANCHESTER, NH – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that took place on Chestnut Street in March. The suspect, Eduardo Vazquez Rivera, 19, was located in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Marshal Service.

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Cedar and Chestnut St, for a report of a shooting.

Police learned that the caller heard gunfire and then saw two males running from the area. Shortly after, police were informed that a male came into Elliot Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, Manchester detectives identified Vazquez Rivera as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued charging Vazquez Rivera with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, detectives were able to track Vazquez Rivera to Puerto Rico where he was arrested on May 5, 2022. He will have a “fugitive from justice” hearing in Puerto Rico.