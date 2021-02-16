Man wanted for criminal threat, animal abuse, after severed rabbit heads left on woman’s car

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking the public’s help in discovering the whereabouts of a man accused of making text threats against a city woman and leaving two severed rabbit heads on her car.

Manchester Police have issued an arrest warrant for Estevan Hincapie, 24, in connection with the incident, reported on December 29, 2020.

Manchester Police responded to a Hayward Street address on that day for a report of a domestic incident.

The victim told officers that a man she knew had been threatening her via text messages and through those messages told her he had left her a surprise outside. When she went outside she found two severed rabbit heads on her car.

Hincapie is wanted on charges of Criminal Threatening and Cruelty to Animals.

If anyone has any information regarding Hincapie’s whereabouts you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip via ManchesterCrimeLine.org.