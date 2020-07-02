Man tossed from McGarvey’s files lawsuit claiming injury due to bouncer’s punch

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is suing a downtown bar saying a bouncer last year punched him in the eye resulting in needed surgery at a Boston hospital.

Roland Leblanc, 53, of 50 Lowell St., the site of a men’s recovery center, filed the lawsuit on June 23, 2020, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District.

Leblanc said he was inside McGarvey’s Saloon, 1097 Elm St., just before midnight on July 24, 2019. At the time, he was awaiting hip replacement and was using a crutch to walk. An employee asked him to leave because of an outstanding debt owed the bar.

Leblanc left but then returned shortly after midnight.

Once inside Leblanc was surrounded by three McGarvey employees, presumably bouncers, and again was told to leave.

Two of them physically dragged him out into the alley behind the club.

Leblanc tried to use his crutch to get back on his feet. According to the lawsuit, as Leblanc was laying in the alleyway a third McGarvey employee came outside, said look what you did and then punched him in the face in the area of his left eye.

Leblanc was taken by ambulance to the Elliot Hospital and subsequently transported to Mass. Eye and Ear in Boston where he underwent surgeries to repair the damage.

A woman who answered the phone at McGarvey’s on Tuesday said they had no comment.

The lawsuit says McGarveys “knew or should have known that the operation of an establishment that deals with impaired and intoxicated individuals requires special skills, training, precautions, and procedures of their employees to ensure the safety of all.”

McGarveys, according to the lawsuit, had the duty to use due care in retaining, hiring, supervising and maintaining control of his employees through procedures to prevent them from harming others.

“McGarvey Inc. breached these and other duties when the employee left the nightclub and went into the alley and violently assaulted Roland Leblanc after Roland was already removed from the club,” according to the lawsuit filed by Attorney Kenneth R, Bernard.

The lawsuit also alleges that Dustin Bourque, the Raymond man who was charged with two counts of simple assault in an incident at McGarvey’s early on the morning of Jan. 1, 2020, was on duty the morning Leblanc was injured.

In the New Year’s incident, two other bouncers were criminally charged: Trevor Dyer, 23, of Raymond was charged with second-degree assault, accused of kicking Raymond Doyan, 56, in the head. Timothy Wilcott, 31, of Manchester, was charged with simple assault.