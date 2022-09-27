Man surrenders to police days after firing bullets into downstairs neighbors’ apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, a local man turned himself into police after it was believed that he fired gunshots through his apartment floor.

At approximately 1 p.m. last Friday, police arrived at 129 Boutwell St. after reports of a shooting earlier that day. The victim told police that morning he initially thought someone had thrown a rock against his window, later noticing plaster on the floor and a bullet nearby. Officer then saw a hole in the ceiling directly above the plaster.

The victim’s upstairs neighbor, 25-year-old Merlin Umana, was found to have discharged a firearm into the victim’s apartment through the floor. Police have not disclosed why Umana allegedly did this.

Umana was charged with alleged felony reckless conduct and falsifying evidence for taking the gun out of his apartment after the incident happened.

No arraignment date was released. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.