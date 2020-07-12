Man struck by vehicle in Market Basket parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – A pedestrian suffered serious injury Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle, police say.

On July 12 at approximately 12:34 p.m. the Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the parking lot of Market Basket at 460 Elm St.

Police say the victim, a 58-year-old Manchester man, possibly suffered a medical event in the Market Basket parking lot and was subsequently struck by a 2012 Lincoln MKS operated by a 51-year-old Manchester man.

The single occupant in the motor vehicle was uninjured however the pedestrian suffered severe life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital. The identities of all persons involved are being withheld pending the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.