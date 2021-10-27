Man struck by delivery van outside hospital

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was struck by a delivery van outside CMC Tuesday night and dragged along, becoming pinned underneath.

At about 7:15 p.m. an AMR ambulance was exiting Catholic Medical Center when the crew witnessed a man get struck by a delivery van and then get dragged approximately 200 feet down McGregor street to the main entrance of Catholic Medical Center.

AMR requested MFD for assistance with removing the man, age 67, who was pinned beneath the vehicle.

Utilizing a hydraulic tool along with cribbing and blocking rescuers were able to quickly lift the vehicle and extricate the man.

The identity of the victim was not released but he was admitted to CMC with life-threatening injuries.