Man sought in Manchester stand-off arrested in Bedford

BEDFORD, NH – A man who was being sought by Manchester police after an hours-long standoff in Manchester was taken into custody late Monday night by Bedford Police.

Alexander Theriault, 28, was arrested in Bedford and will face criminal charges from the Manchester Police Department.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., Bedford Police received a call reporting that Theriault had been seen at the Dunkin Donuts, 206 South River Road. Theriault fled from the store after someone recognized him as the man wanted by police and he ran into a nearby wooded area.

Bedford Police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the wooded area with the assistance of the Manchester and Merrimack police departments, the New Hampshire State Police and the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit. There was a large police presence in the area while the search was ongoing.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police were able to flush Theriault out of the woods and placed him under arrest near the New Morning Schools, 23 Back River Road, without further incident.

Theriault will be transferred to the custody of the Manchester Police Department after being booked by Bedford PD. The investigation remains ongoing and a small police presence remains in the area.

All further inquiries about the incident in Manchester should be referred to the Manchester Police Department.