Man sought in connection with May break-in at Urban Zone

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police seek the public’s help identifying a man who broke into a business on Main Street business last month and stole cash and jewelry.

The crime happened on May 30, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m. A window on the front door of the Urban Zone, 304 Main St., had been smashed and based on surveillance video, climbed through. Once inside the burglar goes through numerous drawers and leaves in less than 10 minutes.

The store owner reported that cash, watches and bracelets were missing. The total value of the missing items is more than $1,000.

The man captured on video is described by police as a light-skinned Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, average height, and about 190-210 pounds with a dark beard and short dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the top of the brim. He had a light-colored tight-fitting hooded sweater, dark tight-fitting pants, black shoes with white soles and white laces. He also had a light-colored surgical face mask covering his nose, cheeks, and mouth, and light-colored surgical gloves.

If anyone has any information about who this individual is, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crime line at 603-624-4040.