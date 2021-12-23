Man sought for using stolen credit card to buy $2K in power tools

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to buy nearly $2,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot.

On October 1, 2021, a man reported his vehicle being broken into while parked behind 245 Maple St. His wallet was stolen and later that day, one of his credit cards was used at the Home Depot to purchase a large amount of Milwaukee power tools.

The picture above was taken prior to a man leaving the store who is suspected of stealing the card. If you recognize this individual, you are encouraged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.