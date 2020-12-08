Man shows up at hospital with bullet wound after reports of gunfire on Cedar Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information about a shooting incident that happened Monday night in the area of Spruce and Cedar streets that left one person injured.

On December 7, 2020, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cedar Street for a report of multiple gunshots heard. While officers canvassed the area, they were notified that a person was brought to a local hospital with a wound likely related to this incident.

A scene where this incident occurred was also likely located near an address on Spruce Street. This incident is still currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711. You may also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at 624-4040 to provide your crime tip regarding the incident. You may be eligible for a cash reward should your crime tip lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.