Man shows up at CMC with multiple stab wounds, police seeking more information

MANCHESTER NH – Police are investigating a stabbing early Thursday morning they believe happened on Chestnut Street.

On September 10, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m., a 33-year-old man walked into Catholic Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. The victim told police a Hispanic male tried to rob him, they fought, and he got stabbed multiple times. The suspect then took off.

Through their investigation, police learned the incident may have happened in the vicinity of Annula’s Pizza, near 525 Chestnut St. If you have any information about this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.