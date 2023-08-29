Man shot in leg during fight at Ash Street residence

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident overnight on Ash Street.

On August 29, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Manchester Police officers were dispatched for a reported shooting that allegedly occurred at 88 Ash St.

The male caller had left the address and met police nearby. He had a gunshot wound to his leg but refused medical treatment.

Police learned that earlier in the night the victim and several others had gotten into a physical fight at 88 Ash St. During the course of it, the victim was shot but was able to get out of the apartment and call the police.

Due to the threat of guns inside the residence, SWAT personnel were dispatched to the address. One female came out of the apartment, but no one else was located. A hole was located in a bedroom door, which appeared to be caused by a bullet.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.