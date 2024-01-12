Man shot by police during SWAT incident, police dog injured

RELATED STORY⇒ Gunfire erupts at police stand-off on Plummer Street.

MANCHESTER, NH — A man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound inflicted by a police officer, while a police dog also is receiving emergency treatment after being wounded in the same Friday morning incident.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is heading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that took place about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Pine and Plummer streets.

The incident began when police were patrolling that area and spotted a man sitting in a parked car who they had been looking for in connection to some alleged crimes in Manchester and other communities, according to Chief Allen Aldenberg.

Officers ordered him to get out of the car, but he did not comply and began to act erratically.

SWAT members were deployed, as was the Bearcat. A neighboring building on Pine Street was evacuated as a precaution.

“During the course of this incident, there was an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was injured and Manchester Police tactical medics treated him on scene. American Medical Response was also on scene to assist and transported the suspect to a local hospital. No Manchester Police officers were hurt, however MPD K9 Duke did suffer injuries from a reported stab wound, but is expected to recover,” according to police.

New Hampshire State Police are investigating this incident.

“There is no known threat to the public at this time,” said Michael Garrity, the public information officer for the attorney general’s office. “The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.”

Olga Hannon, 32, of Krakow Avenue said she was a “little scared. This has never happened before. This is a nice quiet neighborhood.”

A single, stay-at-home mother of a 3-year-old son, she looked out her window to see officers surrounding a vehicle. “Come out with your hands in the air,” she said officers repeatedly said over an intercom.

She called the police department and “the lady said there’s nothing to worry about.” She asked if there were going to be gunshots and was told, “No, there was nothing to worry about. It’s all been handled.”

Hannon said she thought she heard a gunshot but does not know what time that was.

After she called police, heavy traffic started coming down Krakow Avenue, which she said is unusual.

Officials had closed off streets surrounding the area, diverting traffic onto Krakow Avenue where Hannon has lived for five years.

She said she was looking out her window all morning, while trying to keep her son Langdon calm. He kept saying, “Mama, cops. Mama, cops. I was trying to keep him calm. That’s why I called the police department. Do I need to go somewhere else.”

She said, in general, she is just “shocked” that something like that took place so close to where she lives.

Hannon said on Thursday night she and her boyfriend thought they had heard a gunshot and then, Friday morning, they saw officers surrounding a building.

“This is unusual,” she said. Hannon said she and her boyfriend have been looking for another place.

“We’ve been looking for a while in general,” she said. “We definitely want to move. I want a better neighborhood and one that is family-oriented.”