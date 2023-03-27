Man shot by officer was driving recklessly, had been to police HQ ‘acting irate’ earlier in the day

MANCHESTER, NH – An 18-year-old city man who was reportedly driving erratically and had previously stopped by Manchester Police headquarters “acting irate,” was shot late Sunday by a Manchester police officer, according to a preliminary investigation by the NH Attorney General’s office.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, a citizen called the Manchester Police Department to report a vehicle driving recklessly through the city and doing “burnouts” near Elm and Mechanic streets.

Officers responded to the area and located a black, Nissan 350Z convertible driving recklessly. Patrol officers attempted to stop the car, but the car refused to stop and accelerated away. Police initiated a pursuit but were forced to end it when the Nissan accelerated to a dangerous rate of speed through the city.

After discovering the identity of the Nissan’s registered owner, Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, officers learned that he had been at the Manchester Police Department earlier in the evening, acting irate. Officers later found the Nissan parked in a parking lot near 265 Maple Street with Al Thuwayni seated in the driver’s seat.

During an interaction that followed, Al Thuwayni was shot.

Initial information indicates that a Manchester Police officer discharged his weapon during the incident at approximately 11:56 P.M. Al Thuwayni was taken into custody and transported to Elliott Hospital in Manchester where he is being treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

No law enforcement officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the shooting incident.

Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview. The initial responding officers did have body cameras. Investigators will be reviewing whether those cameras, as well as any other video or audio, may have recorded any portion of the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Additional information is not anticipated to be released until after the formal interview with the officer has been completed.