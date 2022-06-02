Man serving time for sex offense walks away from Calumet House

MANCHESTER, NH – A man convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1996 walked away June 1 from Calumet House, a minimum-security halfway house.

Roland J. Labbe, 66, was placed on “escaped” status after he failed to return to the transitional housing unit at noon on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Labbe was last seen when he signed out of the house at 9 a.m. on June 1 to search for employment. He was traveling by foot. Labbe was expected to return at noon.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-5-inches tall, 155 pounds, brown eyes, bald with glasses. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue button-up shirt, blue pants, and white sneakers.

Labbe would have been eligible for parole in October. He was is incarcerated for aggravated felonious sexual assault and kidnapping of a victim younger than 18 according to his records.

Anyone with information on Labbe’s whereabouts should contact Investigator Jay Darrah of the NHDOC Investigations Bureau at (603) 271-4416 or call local police.