Man seriously injured in Elm Street dead-end crash

MANCHESTER, NH – A passenger in a vehicle traveling on Elm Street early Saturday morning suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash into rocks where Elm Street dead ends, police say.

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to the north end of Elm Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

During the investigation, police learned that the crash involved a grey 2022 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 26-year-old male from Florida who crashed into several rocks located at the dead end of Elm Street. The passenger of the vehicle was a 45-year-old male from North Carolina, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.