Man seriously injured in accident while riding electric scooter

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man suffered serious injuries Sunday following a traffic accident involving an electric scooter.

On March 6, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Valley and Pine streets for a report of a bicycle versus motor vehicle collision.

Manchester Police learned that an electric bicycle that had been traveling east on Valley Street struck a 2006 Toyota Highlander that was traveling northerly on Pine Street. The operator of the electric bicycle, a 49-year-old male of Manchester, sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to the Elliot Hospital for medical treatment. The operator of the 2006 Toyota Highlander was not injured.

The identity of the operator of the electric bicycle is being withheld at this time as it is an active investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Manchester Police Department, Investigator Kevin Gelinas at 603-792-5441.