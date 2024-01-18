Man says he was robbed at gunpoint after trying to sell shoes via online marketplace

MANCHESTER, NH – A man says he was robbed by two teenagers after an online marketplace sale gone wrong.

On January 17, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 209 Walnut St. for a reported armed robbery.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim who said two males with a handgun had robbed him. The victim told officers he had listed a pair of shoes on an online marketplace site, and a potential buyer had reached out to him and asked to meet at the Walnut Street address. When the victim arrived, two males approached his car. As he was showing them the shoes, one took out a handgun and hit him with it. The pair took his wallet and the shoes and ran south on Walnut Street.

The suspects were described as white teenage males, approximately 17 years old, wearing all-black clothing and black face masks. They were shorter, about 5’5” tall, and thin—about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Police also suggest that if you plan to buy and sell items online, meet in a well-lit, public place, like the Manchester Police Department parking lot.