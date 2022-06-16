Man robs Lake Avenue Food Mart clerk at knifepoint

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 13, 2022, Manchester Police responded to the Lake Ave Food Mart at 425 Lake Ave for an armed robbery.

At around 5:30 a.m., police say a male walked into the store, went behind the counter, pulled out a knife, and demanded all the money from the cash register. Fearing for his life, the clerk opened the drawer, and the robber grabbed cash from it before fleeing the store on foot.

Manchester Police searched the area, but could not locate the robber. He is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, baseball hat, and jogging pants, a light green shirt, or possible large bandana pulled over his face and blue Nike sneakers. Images of the suspect were located on a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has information about this incident is asked to call Detective James Pittman at 603-792-5551. You can also leave an anonymous tip via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.