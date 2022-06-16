Man robs Lake Avenue Food Mart clerk at knifepoint

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Police & Fire 0
Thursday, June 16, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 13, 2022, Manchester Police responded to the Lake Ave Food Mart at 425 Lake Ave for an armed robbery. 

At around 5:30 a.m., police say a male walked into the store, went behind the counter, pulled out a knife, and  demanded all the money from the cash register. Fearing for his life, the clerk opened the drawer, and the robber grabbed cash from it before fleeing the store on foot.

Manchester Police searched the area, but could not locate the robber. He is described as a white male wearing a  black hoodie, baseball hat, and jogging pants, a light green shirt, or possible large bandana pulled over his face and blue Nike sneakers. Images of the suspect were located on a nearby surveillance camera.  

Anyone who recognizes this person or has information about this incident is asked to call Detective James  Pittman at 603-792-5551. You can also leave an anonymous tip via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040. 

About this Author

manchester-police-department

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts