Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, NH – On November 10 at 11:32 p.m., officers from Hooksett Police along with Hooksett Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of the Main Street bridge for a report of a man who fell into the Merrimack River.

Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.

Officers spoke with witnesses and the man involved and it was determined that the fall was accidental.