Man reports robbery of cell phone at Victory Park while waiting for city bus

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2020, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Manchester Police received a report of a “strong-arm” robbery. The victim, a 29-year-old male, told police he had been at Victory Park waiting to catch a city bus when two unknown males approached him. He reported that one of the males hit him on the side of the head and then took his phone. He reported the crime, which happened earlier in the evening, after making his way home, police said. No time was specified, according to police but the last No. 2 city bus circulates in that area between 6 and 6:30 p.m. according to the current MTA schedule.

One of the males is described as white, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 215-230 pounds, with a buzz cut brown/black hair. He had a muscular build and had tribal tattoo sleeves on both arms. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

The second male was white, 5-foot-6-inches tall about 100 pounds, with red hair down to his ears, a red goatee/mustache and soul patch. He had was wearing a “Hi-Vis” coat.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040 or make an anonymous tip online at ManchesterCrimeline.