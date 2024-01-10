Man released on bail 8 times in 2023 faces new charges for shoplifting, vandalizing City Hall statue

MANCHESTER, NH – Jefferson Kimball, 31, of Manchester who was arrested earlier this week on outstanding warrants is now facing another charge.

Kimball, who is being held at the Valley Street Jail, was charged in absentia on Wednesday with criminal mischief for writing graffiti on the John Stark statue at City Hall, as well as doors and an outdoor ashtray.

On Jan. 8, 2024, Kimball was charged with theft by unauthorized taking regarding a shoplifting incident at Walgreens and the other criminal mischief in connection with an attempted theft at Saigon Asian Market. Kimball was also charged with violation of bail for charges out of Manchester District Court.

Kimball was released on bail eight times last year, the most recent was for a felony theft charge in early December. That charge is out of Hillsborough Superior Court-North and involved the theft of a gun from a motor vehicle.