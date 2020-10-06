Man pleads guilty to robbing Derry bank

CONCORD, NH — A Milford man with a long criminal history pled guilty this week to robbing the People’s United Bank in Derry.

Seamus Murphy, 38, was arrested in January after he robbed the bank and was seen by police running into a nearby Wendy’s, according to court records.

Murphy went into the Crystal Avenue bank on Jan. 8 and passed the clerk a note indicating he had a gun. Murphy got $712 from the clerk and ran out of the bank as police were arriving. Officers followed Murphy into the fast-food restaurant and after speaking with him, placed him under arrest.

While Murphy did not have a gun, he did have a record, according to court records. Murphy was on parole for another bank robbery at the time he pulled the Derry job, according to court records.

Murphy was convicted in 2016 of robbing the Citizens Bank in Stratham and sentencing to 51 months in prison. He also has theft charges out of Nashua.

Murphy was named the New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week by United States Marshals in July after he allegedly violated a condition of his release while he was on bail later the January bank robbery. He was arrested the following day.

Murphys is facing up to 20 years in prison for this latest bank robbery. He is due back in the federal court on Jan. 21, 2021 for his sentencing.