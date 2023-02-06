Man out on bail for 2022 robbery crashes stolen car fleeing police following new robbery

MANCHESTER, NH –A man just released on bail last week for a slew of 2022 charges he was out on bail for faces new charges, after police say he robbed a convenience store over the weekend, then drove off in a stolen car which he later crashed fleeing from police.

On February 4, 2023, at approximately 5 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Speedway at 311 Queen City Ave .for a reported robbery.

The clerk told police that a man walked into the store and told her he had a gun, handed her a bag, and demanded cash. Once he got the money, he walked out of the store, got into a white sedan, and drove away, according to police.

About 6:25 a.m., Manchester officers spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling in the area of Union and Somerville streets. Police attempted to pull the car over, activating their lights and siren, but the driver accelerated. The car ultimately crashed at the intersection of Cilley and Mammoth roads, where there was a brief foot pursuit.

The driver was then taken into custody and identified as Luis Concepcion, 51. Through the course of the investigation, police learned that the car Concepcion was driving had been reported stolen.

Concepcion had just been arrested last week after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022. Those charges included robbery, burglary, armed robbery, theft of motor vehicle, felony theft by deception, felony receiving stolen property, falsifying physical evidence, and credit card fraud, all of which he was released on bail.

Concepcion had a bail hearing on February 1, 2023, in Hillsborough Superior Court-North and was again released on PR bail.

For Saturday’s incident, Conception now faces charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. He was to be arraigned on Feb. 6 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.