Man involved in Belmont Street shooting allegedly stole brother’s identity

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0
Tiernan Walsh, not Timothy Walsh. Photo/Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police are seeking 21-year-old Tiernan Walsh in relation to an incident that happened late last week.

On Friday, five men were arrested and charged with resisting arrest in connection to a shooting investigation in the area of 292 Belmont St.

One of the five men identified himself as Timothy Walsh of Manchester, but it has been determined that the suspect was actually Tiernan Walsh, Timothy’s brother.

Tiernan was released under the false name on a $350 unsecured bond, he is now wanted on alleged identity fraud.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Anonymous calls can be taken at 603-624-4040.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

