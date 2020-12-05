Man injured in fire on Tirrell Hill Road in Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Goffstown Fire and several surrounding towns responded to 234 Tirrell Hill Road for reports of a structure fire Friday night.
An off-duty firefighter was immediately on the scene and reported the sounds of explosions, and that the structure was fully engulfed in flames. A male occupant was quickly located suffering from burns, and was brought to an arriving ambulance.
Fire crews had no active fire hydrants and needed to depend on the water in their tanks while other units set up water supply. The water supply was provided by several towns responding with mutual aid when a second alarm was requested.
The fire was difficult to fight due to a metal roof that had multiple layers of shingles under it. Firefighters worked to cut ventilation holes, but had a difficult time extinguishing the fire in the attic and roofline.
The extent of burns and injuries to the man are unknown but Goffstown Fire Chief Brian Allard said injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Related
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.