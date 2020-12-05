Man injured in fire on Tirrell Hill Road in Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Goffstown Fire and several surrounding towns responded to 234 Tirrell Hill Road for reports of a structure fire Friday night.

An off-duty firefighter was immediately on the scene and reported the sounds of explosions, and that the structure was fully engulfed in flames. A male occupant was quickly located suffering from burns, and was brought to an arriving ambulance.

Fire crews had no active fire hydrants and needed to depend on the water in their tanks while other units set up water supply. The water supply was provided by several towns responding with mutual aid when a second alarm was requested.

The fire was difficult to fight due to a metal roof that had multiple layers of shingles under it. Firefighters worked to cut ventilation holes, but had a difficult time extinguishing the fire in the attic and roofline.

The extent of burns and injuries to the man are unknown but Goffstown Fire Chief Brian Allard said injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.