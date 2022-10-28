Man injured after reports of gunfire on Oak Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A teen suffering from a gunshot wound was treated for a non-life-threatening injury late Thursday just as police were searching for evidence after gunfire was reported on Oak Street.

According to a police narrative on October 27, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., Manchester Police received a report of gunshots in the area of Myrtle and Oak streets. Several officers who were working in the area also heard shots.

Responding officers spoke to witnesses who reported hearing multiple shots and saw a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Police did find evidence of a shooting near 45 Oak St.

It was also reported that a man was dropped off at Elliot Hospital with gunshot wounds. The 18- year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was not forthcoming with information.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.