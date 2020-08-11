Man found bleeding with head injury from alleged assault at homeless camp

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 10, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Amoskeag Bridge for a reported assault. Police located a man on the side of the road, bleeding from the head.

The victim told officers he had been struck in the head with an unknown object, possibly an ax or shovel. The victim was not cooperative and was only able to give a vague description of his assailant. He described the suspect as white with tattoos on his arms. He reported that the assault occurred on the south end of the homeless camp on Canal Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police have been unable to locate anyone who witnessed the assault. If you have any information you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or you can make an anonymous report online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.