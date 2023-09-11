Man faces slew of charges after crashing stolen van outside police headquarters

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 11, 2023, around 1:40 p.m., Manchester Police officers located a van that had been involved in an armed carjacking in Nashua earlier in the day.

When Manchester officers activated their lights and siren at the corner of Old Granite and Elm streets the driver fled.

Police followed as the driver turned onto Valley Street, traveling at a high rate of speed and running red lights. At the intersection of Maple and Valley streets, the van went through another red light and hit a vehicle going north on Maple Street.

The crash caused the van to lose control, and the vehicle hit four granite barriers in front of the police department, uprooting them from the ground. The van spun around and came to rest beside the police department visitor parking lot.

At that point, the driver got out of the van and ran into the parking lot, where Manchester officers intercepted him near the front door. They gave commands for him to stop but he did not comply, and an officer deployed his taser. The suspect, later identified as Barton Tibando, 53, of Nashua, was taken into custody.

Tibando faces numerous charges out of Manchester including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, conduct after an accident, driving after revocation/suspension, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

The crash caused no injuries, and the road has reopened.