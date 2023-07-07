Man faces reckless conduct charge after allegedly firing gun on Bodwell Road

MANCHESTER, NH – Aman was arrested Friday in connection with a report of gunshots fired on Bodwell Road Thursday night.

On July 6, 2023, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 1400 Bodwell Road for a report of gunshots heard.

A witness told police he heard a man and woman arguing and then saw the man fire a gun. The man then left the area heading north on Bodwell Road.

Police were able to identify the man as William Dauby, 22 (no known address). An arriving officer spotted him on East Industrial Drive, but he ran from police as they approached. Shortly afterward, Dauby was sighted again near the Wendy’s on Candia Road. Police set up a perimeter, SWAT personnel and a drone were deployed, but he was not located.

Around 12:30 p.m., Friday July 7, 2023, Manchester Police received information that Dauby had walked out of the woods near the 800 block of Candia Road. A perimeter was again set up and police searched the area. Dauby was located and arrested. He is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.