Man faces felony charge in connection with Eddy Road Mobil Mart robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man has been charged in connection with a June 11, 2023, robbery at an Eddy Road gas station after police surveillance photos were widely circulated.

Jonathan Curtain, 43, of Manchester, was charged with felony robbery – firearm after he turned himself in at police headquarters on June 14.

On June 11 the clerk at the Mobil Mart gas station, 210 Eddy Road, told police that a man walked in and demanded that he open the register. The clerk reported that the man put his hand in his sweatshirt pocket gesturing toward him as though he had a gun. After he gave the man the money, the robber left the store and got into a white Toyota Corolla going south on Eddy Road.

Photos of the suspect, later identified as Curtain, were posted on Manchester Police social media pages and across local medial news sites and with the public’s assistance Curtain was arrested.

He was scheduled for arraignment June 14, 2023.