Man faces charges in connection with 2 armed robberies at local jewelry stores

MANCHESTER, NH – This is an update to a previous story posted on Nov. 29.

Manchester Police have arrested Kristofer White, 31, in connection with two armed robberies that occurred hours apart on Friday morning.

On November 24, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Z&J Market on Bridge Street for an armed robbery. The clerk told police earlier that morning a man approached the counter with food items to pay for and then removed a revolver from his jacket, pointed it at him, and demanded money. The clerk gave him cash and the suspect left on foot.

Approximately two hours later at 11:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Union Street Market on Union Street for another armed robbery. Employees told police a white male came into the store, grabbed a few items and came up to the counter. He then pulled out what appeared to be a revolver, pointed it at the employees and demanded money. After they gave him cash, he left on foot. The suspect’s description, as well as the firearm, were similar to the first robbery.

Through the investigation, police received multiple tips and were able to identify White, of Manchester. A warrant was issued and he was arrested and charged with robbery. He was held on a preventative detention until his next hearing.

