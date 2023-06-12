Man faces attempted arson charges after incident at High Street apartment

Monday, June 12, 2023 Carol Robidoux
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police, working in conjunction with the Manchester Fire Department, have arrested a city man in connection with an attempted arson. 

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 8:10 a.m., Manchester Police received a report of attempted arson in an apartment at 55 High St. Manchester Police along with the Manchester Fire Marshal responded to the address and found evidence of attempted arson.  

Through the investigation, police established probable cause to arrest Michael Mientus, 58, of  Manchester and charge him with felony arson-occupied structure (attempted). 

Meintus refused to see a bail commissioner and was taken to the Hillsborough County House of  Corrections pending an arraignment.

 

