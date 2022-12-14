Man faces additional charges after previous arrest for burglary, armed robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have charged Jonathan Santiago Martinez, 31, with burglary in connection with a Dec. 1 incident at the Queen City Avenue 7-Eleven.

In this incident, someone broke into the convenience store in the early morning hours. Martinez was identified as a suspect Tuesday after he was caught on store surveillance video. He is alleged to have stolen several packs of cigarettes, scratch tickets, and beer.

Santiago Martinez was just arrested Dec. 12 and charged in connection with an armed robbery at the Queen City Market on Dec. 11. He also faces charges for a September burglary at Beeze Tees.

He was scheduled for arraignment Dec. 14 in Hillsborough Superior Court North on the newest charge.