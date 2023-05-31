Man faces 36 counts of felony possesion of child sex abuse images

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a city man after a tip led to the discovery of dozens of child sex abuse images on electronic devices he owned.

Late last year Manchester Police received an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force cyber-tip (ICAC) related to images depicting child sex abuse. An investigation began immediately and during the course of several months, Det. Chris Abele of the Manchester Police Juvenile Unit was able to identify Daniel Civitella, 47, of Manchester, as the alleged perpetrator.

Det. Abele secured warrants for Civitella’s arrest as well as search warrants for his vehicle and residence. During the execution of these searches, numerous images featuring child sex abuse were located on Civitella’s computer, cell phone, and hard drives.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, Civitella was arrested and charged with 36 counts of felony possession of child abuse images. Civitella was arraigned on May 30, 2023, in Hillsborough Superior Court North and his bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Detective Abele’s motivation and commitment to this case were essential in reaching this resolution, according to Manchester Police.

Anyone who has information regarding this case can call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip via the Manchester Crimeline using an online form, or by calling 603-624-4040.