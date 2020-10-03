Man faces attempted first-degree murder charges among Sept. indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – The following information was provided by Hillsborough County Superior Court North as part of the September Grand Jury indictments, which are part of the public record.

A city man is under indictment on two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of two men last year outside the Red Arrow Diner.

Aweis Khamis, 22, of 53 Walker St., 1S, also was indicted on two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct and one charge of felonious use of a firearm in connection to the Dec. 21, 2019 incident.

According to the indictments, handed up by a grand jury sitting in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District last week, Khamis is accused of shooting of “Z.Q.” in the buttocks “and/or shattered Z.Q.’s vertebrae” on Dec. 21, 2019, outside the diner.

He also is accused of shooting “S.W.” in the neck.

Chasrick Heredia, 26, of 70 West River Road, Apt. 30, was indicted on charges of witness tampering and solicitation to commit falsifying physical evidence.

Heredia is accused of writing a letter on Oct. 24, 2019, to Matthew Hugle, 26, of 56 Ledgewood Drive, asking him to delete information from any electronic communication service that was evidence in an official investigation.

Both men are charged with plying three underage girls, who in July 2019 had walked away from a treatment facility adjacent to the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center, with alcohol and then sexually assaulting them. They are accused of using their cell phones to record the assaults.

John Vianney, 20, 371 Central St., Apt. 1, was indicted on first- and second-degree assault charges. On Feb. 13, 2020, Vianney is alleged to have used a knife to stab a person under the age of 18 in the head and abdomen.

Dujae Richards, 28, of 30A Dale Road, Hooksett was indicted on 11 charges related to the theft of more than $25,000 belonging to Hyundai Auto Fair.

According to the indictments, Richards took money from eight customers, intended for the dealership, but then kept it for himself.

He was charged with eight counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three counts of issuing bad checks, writing more than $9,000 in checks payable to the dealership on a TD Bank account that was closed.

Linda Lamirande, 40, of 18 Brook St., Apt. 6, was indicted on a charge of financial exploitation of an elderly adult. According to the indictment, between Dec. 3 and Dec. 23, 2019, Lamirande took more than $10,000 from “K.L.,” an elderly person who was impaired and lacked the capacity to consent.

Shauna Houghton, 33, of 207 Cartier St., Apt. 3, was indicted for second-degree assault. On Sept. 4, 2019, she allegedly bit an 8-year-old on the arm.

Amber MacQuarrie, 30, of 529 Hevey St., Apt. 1, was indicted on a second-degree assault offense. On July 31, 2019, she allegedly grabbed the cheek of a 10-year-old, injuring his face.

Bradley Caprarello, 27, of 26 Dixon St., Laconia, was indicted for manufacturing and distributing child sexual abuse images, exhibiting obscene material, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and four counts of disseminating private sexual images.

According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2011 and Nov. 24, 2011 in Manchester, Caprarello took a photograph of a 15-year-old girl exposing her genitals and then uploaded it on lovebooty.tumblr.

He also is charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, that took place between Sept. 1, 2016, and March 31, 2018, in which he sexually assaulted a woman by overcoming her by element of surprise.

Caprarello also was indicted on four counts of disseminating private sexual images of an intimate partner when he uploaded them to Pornhub.

Giovanni Cefalo, 44, of 85 Linden St., Everett, Mass., was indicted on five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Sept. 30, 2019, Cefalo allegedly overcame a woman by force and raped her.

Donald Corbeil, 51, of 117 Orchard Ave., was indicted for gross lewdness in presence of a child. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2019, in Manchester, Corbeil allegedly exposed his genitals to a child under the age of 16 and invited the child to examine them.

Jacob Hilliard, 23, of 39 Sycamore Road, Methuen, Mass., was indicted on two counts of felonious sexual assault, computer services and gross lewdness. Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2018, in Manchester, Hilliard allegedly engage in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old girl.

The indictments accuse him of soliciting the child on Facetime for masturbation and gross lewdness for exposing his genitals to her, also on Facetime.

Woodrow Simonds, 46, 289 Vinton St., was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The indictment accuses him of a June 21, 2019, sexual assault of a person who was physically helpless to resist.

August Vaster, 39, of 99 Kelley St., Apt. 2, was indicted on two counts of a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one aggravated felonious sexual assault. The assaults occurred between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2018, and involved a child under the age of 10, according to the indictments.

Tucker MacIntosh, 22, of 21 Wilson St., Apt. 2L, was indicted on five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. He is accused in the Dec. 23, 2019, sexual assault of a woman who had been sleeping.

John Williams, 36, of 9 Pinnacle St., Hooksett, was indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying evidence. Williams is accused of the Jan.4, 2020 theft of a 9 ½ -foot stainless steel Fisher plow worth $9,000 from Bonneville & Sons Chrysler Jeep, 337 Hooksett Road. The falsifying physical evidence indictment alleges he altered the appearance of a Dodge 2500 truck suspected of being used in the theft.

The Grand Jury is a panel of between 12 and 23 persons who determine whether there is enough evidence to “indict” (formally charge) the defendant. The Department of Justice presents evidence to the Grand Jury. All persons named in court documents are assumed innocent until proven guilty through due process of the law.