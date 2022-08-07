Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett.

Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water. Others in the area were able to quickly locate him and bring him to shore. CPR was performed and he was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he was pronounced deceased. Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol, New Hampshire State Police – Troop D, Hooksett Police Department, and the Hooksett Fire Department.

The incident is under investigation and the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain at Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2113.