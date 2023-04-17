Man ‘dressed in trash bags’ accused of trying to light vehicle on fire

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man is accused of trying to light a vehicle on fire last week.

On April 11, 2023, Manchester Police responded to a Massabesic Street address for a report of a man who appeared to be trying to light a vehicle on fire.

The reporting caller told police that the man was dressed in trash bags, and could be seen pouring a liquid on the windshield and tires of the vehicle and then attempting to ignite it with a small lighter.

Another witness told police that they saw the man throw a bag into a nearby dumpster.

Manchester Police located the bag which contained gloves, trash bags, and a container of windshield wiper fluid.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wearing trash bags over his head and upper body and also carrying a plastic jug that met the description of the container in the bag.

Through the investigation, police identified the suspect as Robinson Loubriel Resto, 43, of Manchester.

Resto was charged with two counts of arson (attempted) and falsifying evidence.

City man arrested twice in the same day for same offense

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 16, 2023, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 615 Rimmon St

for a report of an assault.

The victim told police he had gotten into an argument with a man he knew and was assaulted during the altercation. The suspect was identified as Michael Caterson, 20, of Manchester.

He was arrested by police and charged with simple assault and was also found to have an active warrant.

Caterson was released that day on personal recognizance bail.

Later that night, Manchester Police received a report that Caterson was back at the Rimmon Street address, despite his active bail conditions. He was once again arrested and charged this time with stalking and breach of bail.

Caterson was scheduled for arraignment April 17 in Manchester Circuit Court.