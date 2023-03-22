Man dies in Lena Avenue fire

MANCHESTER, NH – A man died in an early morning fire Wednesday despite efforts to resuscitate him.
Just before 3 a.m. fire companies were dispatched to 360 Leda Ave. for a reported building fire.
Upon arrival crews encountered smoke and fire showing from a first-floor rear window extending to the second floor. First arriving engine company advanced a hose line and made an aggressive interior attack knocking the fire down quickly, additional crews conducted a primary search and rescue operation where they found a victim in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
The victim was removed from the home and resuscitation efforts were made by MFD and AMR personnel. Unfortunately, the occupant succumbed to the fire conditions and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Civilian Injuries: One fatality
Emergency Service Injuries: One Firefighter sustained a minor injury to their hand.
Special Circumstances: Water supply, no hydrants in the area.
Property Loss: Approximately $50,000
Property Saved: Approximately $300,00