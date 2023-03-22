Man dies in Lena Avenue fire

MANCHESTER, NH – A man died in an early morning fire Wednesday despite efforts to resuscitate him.

Just before 3 a.m. fire companies were dispatched to 360 Leda Ave. for a reported building fire.

While en route they were advised by dispatch that an elderly man lived in the house and the neighbor was not sure if the man was home.

The house is located on a dead-end street on the outskirts of the city near the Hooksett line and responders were advised there were no hydrants on the street. Crews coordinated alternative water supply and ample water was available from tank trucks, according to Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx.

Upon arrival crews encountered smoke and fire showing from a first-floor rear window extending to the second floor. First arriving engine company advanced a hose line and made an aggressive interior attack knocking the fire down quickly, additional crews conducted a primary search and rescue operation where they found a victim in a rear bedroom on the first floor.

The victim was removed from the home and resuscitation efforts were made by MFD and AMR personnel. Unfortunately, the occupant succumbed to the fire conditions and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Civilian Injuries: One fatality

Emergency Service Injuries: One Firefighter sustained a minor injury to their hand.

Special Circumstances: Water supply, no hydrants in the area.

Property Loss: Approximately $50,000

Property Saved: Approximately $300,00