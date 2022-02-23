Man charged with theft after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from ATMs with stolen cards

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have arrested a man on charges that over the course of several weeks he allegedly stole thousands of dollars using stolen credit and debit cards in local ATMs.

Joan Josif Jokai-Weiss, 61, of Germany was arrested Feb. 22, 2022 by police. He is charged with felony theft by deception.

According to a police narrative on Tuesday Manchester Police responded to Bunny’s Convenience Store, 947 Elm St., for a report of an ATM theft.

When police arrived, store employees were with a man who they believed had been fraudulently withdrawing money from the ATM machine. They reported to police that over the past several weeks that the man, later identified as Jokai-Weiss, had entered the store on numerous occasions and made withdrawals from their on-site ATM machine. They explained that Jokai-Weiss would make multiple withdrawals each day.

They also explained that the ATM company had requested thousands of dollars in financial compensation after learning that the withdrawals were made with stolen debit/credit cards and deemed fraudulent.

Jokai-Weiss was scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 23 in Hillsborough Superior Court North.