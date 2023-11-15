Man charged with stealing car with puppy inside from PriceRite parking lot; car and puppy found safe

MANCHESTER, NH – A man accused of stealing a car from the PriceRite parking lot on Lincoln Street over the weekend was arrested Monday when police spotted the stolen car in the same parking lot.

Aidan Medbury, 18, of Manchester, no fixed address, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with reckless conduct – deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, and breach of bail.

On November 12, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Manchester Officers responded to the PriceRite on Lincoln Street for a stolen car report. The victim told officers that he left his car in the parking lot with his 9-month-old puppy inside. He left the engine running, according to police.

The car and puppy were gone when he came out of the store. Police searched the area for the vehicle and dog but could not locate them.

On Nov. 13, detectives returned to Price Rite to continue their investigation and spotted a car meeting the stolen vehicle’s description. When the detectives pulled partially behind the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Medbury, attempted to back up.

Detectives turned on their siren and blue lights as they tried to stop the vehicle, but Medbury sped away, nearly striking the cruiser, hitting another vehicle, and then crashing into a building. Medbury exited the car and ran from detectives but was quickly taken into custody on Summer Street.

Also on Monday afternoon, a couple brought the missing dog to the Manchester Police Department. The dog was not injured and has been reunited with his owner.